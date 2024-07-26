Mayor Yemi Mobolade congratulates Team USA ahead of Olympics and Paralympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade congratulated Team USA athletes ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a social media post Friday, Mayor Mobolade said 227 athletes representing Team USA either lived or trained in Colorado Springs.

227 of the @TeamUSA athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have either lived or trained right here in @CityofCOS. Their passion and dedication are inspiring, and we are rooting for them here in @OlympicCityUSA! Because it's not just their dream, it's ours too. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hEF1FB1sw5 — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) July 26, 2024

