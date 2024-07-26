Watch Now
Mayor Yemi Mobolade congratulates Team USA ahead of Olympics and Paralympics

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
A child plays at the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade congratulated Team USA athletes ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a social media post Friday, Mayor Mobolade said 227 athletes representing Team USA either lived or trained in Colorado Springs.

KOAA-TV is your home for the 2024 Olympic Games. Click here to view the TV schedule.

