What to watch during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on KOAA-TV

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on KOAA-TV. We're your home for the 2024 Olympic Games. Below is the schedule for what you can watch over the air on Channel 5:

Friday, July 26

6:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Saturday, July 27

3:00 p.m. - Men's Cycling Time Trial

4:00 p.m. - Men's Qualifying

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Sunday, July 28

2:10 p.m. - Women's Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. CZE (Hermannova/Stochlova)

3:00 p.m. - Women's Qualifying

5:00 p.m. - Equestrian Eventing: Cross Country

6:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Monday, July 29

2:00 p.m. - Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. AUS (Mariafe/Clancy)

3:00 p.m. - Women's Volleyball Pool A: United States vs. China

4:00 p.m. - Women's Water Polo Group: USA vs. Spain

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Tuesday, July 30

2:15 p.m. - Men's Pool Play & more

3:00 p.m. - Men's Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger)

4:00 p.m. - Men's Water Polo Group: USA vs. Romania

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Wednesday, July 31

2:30 p.m. - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Poland

3:00 p.m. - Women's Volleyball Pool A: United States vs. Serbia

4:00 p.m. - Women's Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. FRA (Vieira/Chamereau)

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Thursday, August 1

2:05 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Pool Play

3:05 p.m. - Men's 3X3 Basketball Pool Play: Lithuania vs. USA

3:30 p.m. - Men's Water Polo Group: Greece vs. USA

4:00 p.m. - Women's Pool Play: USA vs. Spain

4:30 p.m. - Finals: Double Sculls, Four

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Friday, August 2

2:00 p.m. - Women's Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. GER (Muller/Tillmann)

3:00 p.m. - Men's Volleyball Pool C: Japan vs. United States

4:00 p.m. - Women's Water Polo Group: USA vs. France

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Saturday, August 3

1:45 p.m. - Rowing Finals: Single Sculls, Eight

2:30 p.m. - Gymnastics Men's Apparatus Finals

4:00 p.m. - Men's Water Polo Group: Montenegro vs. USA

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Sunday, August 4

2:00 p.m. - Round of 16

3:00 p.m. - Women's Volleyball Pool A: France vs. United States

4:00 p.m. - Men's Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

4:30 p.m. - Men's Individual Final

6:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Monday, August 5

2:00 p.m. - Men's & Women's Gold Finals

3:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Round of 16

4:00 p.m. - Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals

4:30 p.m. - Women's Team Sprint

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Tueday, August 6

2:00 p.m. - Quarterfinal

3:00 p.m. - Women's Quarterfinal

4:00 p.m. - Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Heats

4:30 p.m. - Men's Team Sprint

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Wednesday, August 7

2:00 p.m. - Quarterfinal

3:00 p.m. - Team: Acrobatic Routine

4:00 p.m. - Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Heats

4:30 p.m. - Men's Combined: Semifinal (Lead)

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Thursday, August 8

2:00 p.m. - Women's Semifinal

3:00 p.m. - Women's Semifinal

4:00 p.m. - Individual All-Around Qualification

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Friday, August 9

2:00 p.m. - Individual All-Around Final

2:30 p.m. - Women's Gold Final

4:00 p.m. - Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Finals

4:30 p.m. - Duet: Technical Routine

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Saturday, August 10

1:30 p.m. - Men's Gold Final

4:00 p.m. - Group Final

4:30 p.m. - Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Finals

7:00 p.m. - Primetime in Paris

Sunday, August 11

1:00 p.m. - Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (LIVE)

6:00 p.m. - Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

9:00 p.m. - LA 2028 Handover

