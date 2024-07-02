Here are the Colorado Olympic and Paralympic athletes heading to Paris

COLORADO — Athletes from across Colorado have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Olympics get underway on Friday, July 26 with the opening ceremony.

Below is a list of the Coloradans who will be representing Team USA, the sport they play, and where they're from. News5 will continue to update this list as more Colorado athletes qualify for the Paris games.

Sophia Smith | Soccer | Windsor

David Zalubowski/AP United States forward Sophia Smith, right, collects the ball as South Korea forward Kang Chaerim, left, comes in to defend in the second half of an international friendly soccer game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Smith is headed to her first Olympic Games. She attended Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins.

Keith Sanderson | Shooting | Hometown - Colorado Springs

Ed Andrieski/AP U.S. Army Olympian SFC Keith Sanderson, 25m rapid fire pistol, poses for his photograph at the U.S. Army Olympic training center at Fort Carson, Colo., on Monday, July 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

U.S. Army Olympian SFC Keith Sanderson is a three time Olympian who competed in the 2008 games in Beijing, the 2012 games in London, and the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

Christopher Blevins | Cycling | Durango

Thibault Camus/AP Christopher Blevins of the U.S finishes the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Blevins is returning to the Olympics this year with a goal to medal.

Valarie Allman | Track and Field| Hometown - Longmont

George Walker IV/AP Valarie Allman poses after winning the women's discus throw final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Allman, 29, won the women's discus final at the Olympic Trails in June by more than eight meters, securing her spot in the Paris Olympics.

Riley Amos | Cycling | Durango

At 22 years old, Amos is going to the Olympic stage for the first time.

Wyndham Clark | Golf | Denver

Seth Wenig/AP Wyndham Clark tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In May 2023, Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship, his first PGA Tour win. One month later, he won the 2023 U.S. Open.

Woody Kincaid | Track and Field | Littleton

Charlie Neibergall/AP Woody Kincaid runs in the wins the men's 5000-meter final run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kincaid, 31, is going back to the Olympics after finishing 14th at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 5,000-meter race, and 15th in the 10,000-meter race.

Natalia Grossman | Sport Climbing | Hometown - Boulder

Rick Bowmer/AP Natalia Grossman, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's boulder finals at the IFSC Climbing World Cup, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Grossman, who graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 2022, first began climbing when she was six years old. She qualified for Paris after winning gold at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023.

Brooke Raboutou | Sport Climbing | Boulder

David Goldman/AP Brooke Raboutou, of the United States, during the bouldering portion of the women's sport climbing final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Raboutou was the first climber in the United States to qualify for the Olympic Games and now she is back for round two.

Colin Duffy | Sport Climbing | Broomfield

Jeff Roberson/AP Colin Duffy, of the United States, participates during the bouldering qualification portion of the men's sport climbing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Duffy, 20, is returning to the Olympics after coming in seventh in the combined competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Val Constien | Track and Field | Edwards

Ashley Landis/AP Val Constien react after finishing third in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

At 28 years old, Constien, a CU Boulder grad, set an Olympic Trials record in the steeplechase final in late June. She finished in 9 minutes and 3.22 seconds. It was also her personal best time.

Elise Cranny | Track and Field | Niwot

Charlie Neibergall/AP Elise Cranny wins a heat women's 5000-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

On June 24, defending USATF champion Cranny and Elle St. Pierre battled it out in the 5,000-meter race, with Cranny finishing just .02 seconds after St. Pierre.

Canyon Barry | Basketball 3X3 | Hometown - Colorado Springs

Athlete of the Week: Colorado Springs native Canyon Barry

The four-man team consists of Cheyenne Mountain Alum Canyon Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis. arry a Colorado Springs native, and Cheyenne Mountain alum returned to Colorado Springs in 2023 to pursue the 3x3 National team competing in the Paris Games.

Mallory Swanson | Soccer | Littleton

David Zalubowski/AP US forward Mallory Swanson in the second half of a soccer friendly Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Swanson, 26, was born in Littleton and raised in Highlands Ranch. She attended Mountain Vista High School and graduated in 2016.

Anna Hall | Track and Field | Denver

Charlie Neibergall/AP Anna Hall competes in the women's heptathlon javelin throw during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Monday, June 24, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Just six months after Hall, 23, had knee surgery, she made an incredible comeback to secure her spot in the heptathlon at the Paris Olympics.

Lindsey Horan | Soccer | Golden

David Zalubowski/AP US midfielder Lindsey Horan in the second half of a soccer friendly Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Midfielder Lindsey Horan, who was born in Wheat Ridge and lives in Golden, first made headlines when she became the first American woman to skip college and head straight to the pros after high school, according to Team USA. She played with Paris Saint Germain in France for four years before returning to the United States.

Olivia Cummins | Cycling | Fort Collins

Fernando Vergara/AP The United States team, from left, Chloe Patrick, Collen Gulick, Olivia Cummins, and Shayna Powless, compete in a women's track cycling team pursuit final qualifying round at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Cummins, pictured second from the right in the photo above, has been racing on the road since she was five years old. Cummins is a student at Colorado Mesa University.

Leonard Korir | Track and Field | Hometown - Colorado Springs

Charlie Neibergall/ASSOCIATED PRESS Iona's Leonard Korir celebrates as he wins the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA outdoor track and field championship on Friday, June 10, 2011, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Korir was born in Kenya and moved to the United States in 2009 knowing little English phrases and carrying just a single suitcase, Team USA reported. When he turned 20 years old, he began running competitively, and he has since soared in the sport.

Haleigh Washington | Volleyball | Denver

Frank Augstein/AP United States' Haleigh Washington during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

After winning gold at her first Olympics in 2021, Washington, 28, is returning with many of the same teammates to defend the title in 2024. USA Volleyball announced its 12 players for the Olympic Games in early June.

Rajeev Ram | Tennis | Denver

Nathan Denette/AP Rajeev Ram of the United States returns the ball against Kei Nishikori of Japan during a men's day four Rogers Cup tennis match in Toronto on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ram is a two time Olympian, competing at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, and the 2020 games in Tokyo. In 2016, Ram won silver in mixed doubles.

Emma Weber | Swimming | Denver

Darron Cummings/AP Emma Weber reacts after winning the Women's 100 breaststroke semifinals Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Weber, a rising senior at the University of Virginia, is headed to the Olympics for the first time. In the Olympic Trials on June 17, she finished a 100-meter breaststroke in 1:06.37, taking second place, according to USA Swimming.

Jordyn Poulter | Volleyball | Hometown - Aurora

Frank Augstein/AP United States' Jordyn Poulter during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Poulter, a 26-year-old setter, has experience in every major volleyball tournament in the United States, including the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, FIVB World Cup and NORCCA Women’s Continental Championship, Team USA reported. She brought home silver and gold in many of those competitions throughout the years.

Elizabeth Marks | Paralympic swimming | Colorado Springs

Leighton Smithwick/AP Elizabeth Marks is seen prior to swimming the women's 100 backstroke at the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Swim Team Trials in Minneapolis, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leighton Smithwick)

SFC Marks joined the U.S. Army in 2008 just after she turned 17 years old, and while in Iraq as a combat medic, she sustained bilateral hip injuries, according to Team USA.

Eric Newby | Wheelchair rugby | Bailey

Frank Gunn/AP United States' Eric Newby (9) chases a loose ball as Canada's Zak Madell (33) defends in the wheelchair rugby mixed gender gold medal match at the Parapan Am Games on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Newby, 36, is returning for his third Paralympics this year, after winning the silver medal in both 2016 and 2021 in the mixed team event.

Josh O'Neill | Wheelchair rugby | Colorado Springs

O'Neill, 36, has competed at the highest level of wheelchair rugby for just a few years, but has already made a huge impact, including the team's recent win at the 2023 Parapan American Games Santiago.

Howie Sanborn | Paratriathlon | Denver

Sanborn, a retired U.S. Army veteran, served for 15 years. During that time, he began competing as an able-bodied person in triathlons. In September 2012, he was hit by a driver while biking. He broke his back and was paralyzed from the waist down, according to Team USA.

Morgan Stickney | Paralympic swimming | Colorado Springs

With two gold medals already under her belt, Stickney, 27, is ready to compete in Paris.

The Associated Press contributed to this web story.

