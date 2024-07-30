Haley Batten wins silver in mountain biking at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS — Park City, Utah's Haley Batten had a big Olympic weekend as she took silver in mountain biking. The medal is the best ever finish for any American in this event.

Batten had to overcome a flat tire on the fourth lap to battle back to the front. On Sunday, she spoke to NBC about the gravity of winning a medal in the Olympics.

"It hasn't been until... I watched... a couple of pieces of video from that race where I got to relive a little bit of what those emotions were like and seeing this medal on my table this morning, when I'm like 'wow, I did this,... this is real, I get to keep this forever'... it is unbelievable but I've also believed in this for a long time, so, to make it happen is really magical," said Batten.

Earlier this month, News5's Bill Folsom spoke to Batten, who was training in Colorado Springs.

Team USA women's cycling athletes train in Colorado Springs

French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won gold after dominating the event with ease. Savilia Blunk, the other American contender in Saturday's race finished 12th.

___

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival A thrilling, yet wet event happened this past weekend in Cañon City. The annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival took place and photojournalist Carl Winder shows us what the water means to the community. Annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival takes place through Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.