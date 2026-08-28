Colorado Springs to host World Lacrosse Sixes Championships Olympics qualifier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — World Lacrosse and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation have announced that the city will host the 2027 World Lacrosse Sixes Championships, the sport's primary qualifier for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028!

Lacrosse Sixes is a version of the sport that uses a smaller field and has six players instead of 10.

The 2027 World Lacrosse Sixes Championships will take place from October 4 through 10, 2027 at Weidner Field, which is located near the I-25 and West Cimarron Street interchange.

The tournament will feature 16 men's and women's national teams from World Lacrosse's four continental regions, which are listed below:



Africa

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Pan-America

According to the Sports Corporation, five of the six Olympic places in both the men's and women's competitions will be secured in Colorado Springs.

Jim Scherr, World Lacrosse's CEO, released the following statement regarding the event happening in Colorado Springs:

Few places in the world embody the Olympic spirit like Colorado Springs. As we prepare for lacrosse's return to the Olympic Games in 2028, it is only fitting that the first-ever sixes championships and our primary Olympic qualifier will take place in Olympic City USA. This championship will determine the majority of the Olympic field and will be one of the defining moments in our sport's modern history.



Colorado Springs also offers a passionate and rapidly growing lacrosse community. From thriving youth and high school programs to collegiate competition and a vibrant Rocky Mountain lacrosse culture, this region has become one of the sport's strongest emerging markets. We are excited to partner with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, the City of Colorado Springs and Switchbacks FC to deliver an unforgettable championship. Jim Scherr, World Lacrosse CEO

The Sports Corporation says the event will help lacrosse sixes as the sport prepares to return to the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.

The 2027 World Lacrosse Sixes Championships will be the first major Olympic qualification event to be hosted in Colorado Springs in recent history, according to the Sports Corporation.

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