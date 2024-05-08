Nuggets' Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for throwing heating pad, towel but avoids suspension

DENVER — Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 — but will not be suspended — for throwing a heating pad and towel onto the court during the Denver Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets were no match for the Timberwolves’ suffocating defense in the blowout 106-80 loss. Their only lead of the game came in the first minute when Aaron Gordon made the opening bucket. The Timberwolves took an 8-6 lead with 8:50 to play in the first quarter and never looked back.

Minnesota would lead by as much as 32 points in the third quarter. Murray scored just two first-half points on 1-of-10 shooting and finished with 8 points on 3-of-18 shooting.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/MlbHrJ3qtQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 7, 2024

Tensions were high between the Nuggets and referees throughout Game 2. At one point, head coach Michael Malone charged at an official, yelling expletives. Murray expressed his frustrations by throwing a heating pad and towel onto the court.

There was a fear that Murray could be suspended for Game 3 for his actions, but those fears were calmed Tuesday evening.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 2: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (8 p.m. MST on TNT)

Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (8 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN) Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 5*: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD)

Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) Game 6*: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD)

* if necessary