Sixth-ranked CSU Pueblo beats Central Missouri 44-25 in season opener

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — Sophomore quarterback Navi Bruzon had an impressive debut as he led the pack to a 44-25 win over Central Missouri. Bruzon threw for 321 yards and four touchdown passes, three of those going to Dedrek Taylor-Akins.

Taylor-Akins filled up the stat sheet with nine receptions for 200 yards to go along with his three scores. Marcellus Honeycutt Jr added another five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

It took nearly the entire first half before CSUP could get the run game going, but they eventually found their footing. The Pack rushed for 124 yards, led by Russell Patton with 87 yards and a touchdown.

The defense looked impressive to start the year as well. Pack defense was responsible for 9 of the team’s 44 points. Aiden Alefosio sacked the Mules quarterback in the second quarter, resulting in a safety, and Carter Daniels came away with a 38-yard pick-six in the second half. CSUP’s defense totaled five sacks, eight tackles for loss, and forced three turnovers.

The Thunderwolves will hit the road as they take on Fort Hays State on Thursday, September 3.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.