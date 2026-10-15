PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — The nationally No. 4-ranked CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves return to action this Saturday for their homecoming game against New Mexico Highlands, looking to remain perfect on the season.

Coming off a bye week following a win at Adams State, head coach Philip Vigil said the team chose to practice and improve rather than take an extended break.

Watch Dante Williams' report in the video player below:

No. 4 CSU Pueblo enters back half of the season with focus on improvement

“First off, you have to lean into what got you to 6-0, and that's just focusing on every single day. So last week, yes, it was a bye week, but we practiced and we made a determination that we're going to find a way to improve and get better over the bye week, and that was really our goal,” Vigil said. “Give the guys a couple of days off over the weekend, and as you can see this morning they're back at it and energized and ready to rock and roll.”

Vigil said physicality is the defining characteristic of this team on both sides of the ball.

"I think first and foremost it's physical, you know? I think you turn on the tape, you're going to see guys that are running to the football on defense — hitting people. Then on offense, you're going to see an offensive line, a tight end group, a running back group that is physically imposing their will,” Vigil said. “Physical football teams win games, and that's the thing that I'm most proud about this group because I think they're very, very physical on both sides of football.”

With the season at the halfway point, Vigil acknowledged there are still areas to address — particularly eliminating turnovers.

“There's little things that we have to fine-tune and get better at. You know, you look at our tackling on defense from the first part of the season to where it's at right now; that's an improvement, but it's always going to be better. You look at offensively, some of the procedural penalties that we're making early in the season; that has improved it tremendously. We haven't had a game yet where we haven't turned the ball over. So there's always going to be areas where we can improve and find ways to get better, and every unit, every position, every player knows what that is, and they got to attack it every day," Vigil said.

CSU Pueblo will host New Mexico Highlands in their homecoming game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

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