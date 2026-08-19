New turf installed at CSU Pueblo's Thunder Bowl, home opener next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It'll be safer to play football inside CSU Pueblo's Thunder Bowl! A ribbon cutting happened Tuesday for the new turf installed on the football field.
The project cost $600,000 to complete. Most of the money came from the National Football League (NFL) and the CSU Pueblo Foundation.
"One big thing is we paid a little bit extra to put padding below the turf, two things, it helps (with) safety for the players," said Todd Kelly with the CSU Pueblo Foundation. "It is little bit more forgiving, and it makes the turf last a couple years longer as well."
The Thunderwolves get to put that turf to use next Thursday, taking on Central Missouri at home in their season opener.
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