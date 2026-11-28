PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — The McClave Cardinals finished the season with a perfect 13-0 record after defeating West Grand 52-40 in the 8-man state championship. This is the first title in program history after losing its only previous appearance in 1978.

“We just made a path for the people under us. The kids under us now believe that they can go do it just like we did. It feels amazing,” said Kolten Randel.

Randel earned himself the most outstanding player award after finishing the game with 6 total touchdowns and an interception.

West Grand got on the board on its opening drive going 66 yards in just two plays, but Randel responded right away. On the first offensive snap for the Cardinals, Randel took it 67 yards for a touchdown. They led 8-6 after the two-point conversion.

Randel scored his second touchdown on a one-yard run after the previous 55-yard screen play to Drew Howe. Howe scored the two point conversion to put the Cardinals up 16-6.

West Grand did not back down. They scored a touchdown, recovered a fumble, then scored another touchdown and held a 20-16 lead after the opening quarter.

Randel scored his third touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run after Hayden Martinez picked off the Mustangs to set up McClave in plus territory. On the next drive, Randel came away with his fourth touchdown but this one came as a pick-six. That put the Cardinals in front 30-20.

West Grand closed the gap and made it 30-28 but Randel continued to do Randel things. This time he did it through the air, finding a wide open Ryan Steinbrunn for an 80-yard touchdown. McClace had a 38-34 lead at half time.

Those two connected for another touchdown on their first offensive snap of the second half. Then later in the quarter, Cash Phares put the hammer to the nail with a rushing touchdown to go ahead 52-34.

“It's been a long road. We've been practicing since probably mid July with the first week. It's a lot of running, a lot of work,” Randel said. “It’s not just me scoring those touchdowns either. It's all our offensive line, everyone doing their job.”

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