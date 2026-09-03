'It's going to be a really hostile environment’: CSU Pueblo travels to Fort Hays State for a top-25 matchup

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — The sixth-ranked CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves are hitting the road in week two for a top-25 matchup against No. 25 Fort Hays State after an impressive week one win at home. The Thunderwolves defeated Central Missouri 44-25 in week one, and while they did a lot of good, they still had some things that need to be cleaned up.

"Offensively we talked about playing ‘SIN’ free and that's self-inflicted negatives. That’s pre-snap penalties; that's taking sacks when we didn't need to," Vigil said.

The Thunderwolves took two sacks for 20 yards and committed five offensive penalties for 35 yards. Vigil said he challenged the team to make a significant jump from week one to week two.

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"Can we be the best team in the country at getting better? That means that we've got to make sure that we make a jump from week one to week 2 on the things, the negatives that we saw on Thursday," Vigil said.

Looking ahead to Fort Hays State, Vigil described a challenging environment and a stout opponent.

"It's our first road game of the year. It's going to be a really hostile environment. They just got ranked. They're in the top 25 now too. They're a really good football team," Vigil said.

A key for the Thunderwolves will be to sustain long offensive drives and win the battle in the trenches on defense.

"Their defense is really stout. They're really good at what they do. And so they're going to make us drive the field. We've got to be able to put 10, 12 play drives together and score with PATs and not field goals," Vigil said. "Defensively we've got to be able to stop the run. That's the biggest thing for us. And if we can do that I think we'll have a good day.”

Kickoff is slated for 6 PM on Thursday.

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