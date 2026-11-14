HSFB Playoffs: Pueblo West, Palmer Ridge, Pueblo East advance to quarterfinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Three Southern Colorado high school football teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinals after picking up wins Friday Night.

Pueblo West took on Lutheran in the 4A bracket and escaped with a 38-35 win after a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play. The Cyclones will play the winner of Montrose and Air Academy.

Class 3A’s number one seed Palmer Ridge cruised to a 49-14 win over Pueblo South. They’ll take on Conifer who defeated Pueblo County in a tight game. County scored a touchdown late in the game but a failed two-point attempt proved to be the difference in that game.

Pueblo East took down Severance on a game-winning field goal that lifts them to a 10-7 win in a low-scoring affair. The Eagles will take on Palisade for a spot in the semifinals.

The action continues on Saturday. In Class 4A: Mesa Ridge will host Golden, Air Academy plays at Montrose, Vista Ridge travels to Broomfield, and Sand Creek goes to Ponderosa.

TCA will host Brush in the 2A quarterfinals and Colorado Springs Christian will host Denver Christian in 1A.

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