Salida girls to play for state championship, Banning Lewis and St. Mary’s meet for third place

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salida girls basketball team pulled off a last minute comeback and used a huge defensive stand to upset Denver Christian in the 3A final four. The Spartans will take on Yuma in the state championship on Saturday at noon.

The St. Mary's boys Cinderella run came to a close at the hands of top seeded Strasburg. The Banning Lewis game came down to the final seconds, but it did not fall in their favor. Banning Lewis and St Mary's will play at 10 a.m. for third place.

No. 5 Salida 60, No. 1 Denver Christian 57 (girls)

Salida’s only leads of the game were in the first 60 seconds and the last 60 seconds. Denver Christian controlled every part of this game for three and a half quarters, but those last few minutes were all the Spartans needed to punch their ticket to the championship game.

Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, Kaylee Johnson tied the game at 38 with a mid-range jumper.

The Spartans later went down 42-39, but Kaija Saari was able to put in another short jumper to get back within one. Immediately after, the Thunder responded with a three-pointer to go ahead 45-41.

Crashing the offensive glass was key for Salida down the stretch. Saari and Reages Osness earned extra possessions for the Spartans, which led to Saari splitting a pair of free throws and getting the deficit back down to just three.

Approaching three minutes remaining in the game, Braedon Johnson picked off a pass and finished the layup on the other end to bring the score to 45-44. After both teams exchanged a pair of free throws, it remained a one point game in favor of the Thunder up until the final minute.

Graysa Kinldle came away with her second straight steal, this time leading to a go-ahead fast break layup for Madelyn Johnson.

The ensuing possession, Saari picked the pocket of a Thunder player and was eventually sent to the free throw line where she made both of her attempts to give Salida a 50-47 lead.

Denver Christian got two three-point attempts off as they looked for the tie, but neither of them were successful. After an offensive rebound on the second miss, they attempted a third, but it was swatted out of bounds by Saari with two seconds left.

On the final play of the game, Denver Christian got a wide open look, but it was way off as the ball landed in the hands of Braedon Johnson, who immediately tossed it in the air as the celebration began for the Spartans.

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No. 1 Strasburg 64, No. 12 St. Mary’s 41

The Cinderella run for the Pirates came to an end in the final four. Strasburg’s defensive pressure and offensive tempo proved to be a problem for St Mary’s in the opening quarter as the Pirates found themselves already trialing 20-8.

The trend continued for a bit in the second quarter as Strasburg opened up a 28-10 lead. At that point, St Mary’s found their footing. Devyan Adjiwanou came off the bench and wasted no time drilling his first three point attempt, sparking a run by the Pirates.

Following a layup by Bret Stewart, Michael Trechter proceeded to score back-to-back layups, which cut the deficit in half as they trialed 28-19. By the end of the half, Strasburg’s lead was just 35-23.

The Pirates got it back down to nine as the third quarter began, but the Indians eventually got it back to 15. The fourth quarter is where Strasburg really ran away with the game and claimed their spot in the finals.

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No. 2 Forge Christian 58, No. 3 Banning Lewis 57

After winning two games in overtime to reach the final four, the Stallions ended up on the wrong end of a close game.

Banning Lewis was in control through the first quarter. As a point guard should, Zander Muna got his team going early. Muna scored the first three points, got a steal and an assist as they took a 7-4 lead.

With a last second three pointer, Matthew Lebron was up to seven points in the quarter and gave the Stallions a 15-11 lead.

Banning Lewis quickly pushed the lead to double digits in the second quarter. Muna and Jimmy Berger each drilled a corner three, Jordan Jones added a layup, and Lebron hit another three as well. In the blink of an eye, they were up 26-15.

But just as quickly as they grew that lead, it vanished. Forge Christian scored 11 unanswered points to tie the game at 26. Banning Lewis added one more basket before the half to claim a two point lead at the break.

Forge Christian took their largest lead of the game as they went up 39-35. Lebron then scored the next eight points for the Stallions. eventually tying the game at 43, but they still trailed 48-44 going into the fourth.

The lead jumped back and forth between two and four until the final minute and a half. Trailing 54-52, Lebron came away with a steal and converted an and-one on the other end to put the Stallions on top.

But Forge Christian responded on the ensuing possession, scoring a layup with one minute to go and followed that up with two free throws to take a 58-55 lead.

In the next thirty seconds, Banning Lewis was fouled twice, but only went two-of-four from the free throw line, making it 58-57. With seven seconds left, the Stallions had an opportunity to win it, but they were unable to get a shot off as Forge Christian forced a turnover.

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