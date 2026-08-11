Previewing Friday Football Fever teams ahead of the 2026 season

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — This web story will be updated throughout the next two weeks with previews of more teams in southern Colorado.

The high school football season is rapidly approaching with the first Friday Football Fever happening on August 21. Leading up to the first game, News5 has an inside look at how some southern Colorado schools are preparing for their year.

Vista Ridge:

The Wolves are led by third year head coach Matt Wibbels, who has taken this program to the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.



Watch a preview of Vista Ridge's football team below:

With 12 returning starters, an explosive offense, and a “get to the ball” defensive mindset the Wolves feel this is the year they can make a deeper post season push.

The Classical Academy:

Justin Rich enters his tenth season at the helm of the Titans program, but he faces a challenge he has not seen too often.

The Classical Academy (TCA) has a huge senior class, but only four of players are returning starters and have played meaningful snaps. Most of the remaining players on the roster have filled in, but now they are being tasked with much larger roles.

The Titans see it as a positive, having a roster full of guys who are hungry to compete on the field.

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