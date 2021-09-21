McClarity's tipped pick-6 wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 4)

FOUNTAIN — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 2, however one play tipped the votes in their favor.

With over 3,500 votes, Fountain-Fort Carson's Myles McClarity took home the honors.

"It was my first homecoming game since COVID-19 started," explained McClarity. "I just didn't want to let the fans down. I want to show out for my town and I did not want to let me teammates down."

In our Week 4 Game of the Week between Doherty & Fountain-Fort Carson, Spartan QB Kaden Becker fired a down field on a slant route. Becker's pass was tipped by a Trojan defender and then picked off by Myles McClarity. McClarity, along with a convoy of Trojans players, ran into the endzone for the pick-6.

"It's like the third play the game and it's a rivalry game so I am trying to get the fans and the teams energy up and to start off fast. All week at practice, and then in film, all the coaches went over this as soon as they snap the ball I know he's running the slant route. So I see the quarterback looking and I know I got to go. I told my teammates if I get it, I'm gonna go in score and I had a live up to that."

The Trojans would beat the Spartans to keep the shield, 42 t0 9.