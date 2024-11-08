Friday Football Fever Week 11 and First Round Playoff Matchups

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday as the Class 3A regular season comes to a close.

All other classifications will begin playoff matchups this weekend. In Class 4A, the Pueblo West Cyclones, Palmer Ridge Bears and Mesa Ridge Grizzlies all earned byes and will begin their quest for a state title next weekend. In Class 5A, the Pine Creek Eagles also earned a bye.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 11 Schedule

Thursday:

Harrison Panthers vs Palmer Terrors 7:00 PM

Friday:

Cañon City Tigers vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Pueblo South Colts vs Discovery Canyon Thunder 1:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Pueblo Centennial 1:00 PM

6-Man Playoffs - First Round

#12 Branson/Kim Bearcats vs #5 Granada Bobcats 1:00 PM

#14 Cheraw Wolverines vs #3 Otis Bulldogs 1:00 PM

#10 Hanover Hornets vs #7 Caliche Buffaloes 2:00 PM

#15 Kit Carson Wildcats vs #2 Stratton Eagles 2:00 PM

#11 Eads Eagles vs #6 Sierra Grande Panthers 4:00 PM

8-Man Playoffs - First Round

#9 Springfield Longhorns vs #8 Sanford Mustangs 1:00 PM

#15 Dayspring Christian Eagles vs #2 McClave Cardinals 2:00 PM

Class 1A Playoffs - First Round

#11 Colorado Springs Christian Lions vs #6 Wiggins Tigers 1:00 PM

#14 Platte Valley Broncos vs #3 Limon Badgers 1:00 PM

Class 2A Playoffs - First Round

#13 Eaton Reds vs #4 Elizabeth Cardinals 1:00 PM

#12 Alamosa Mean Moose vs #5 Lamar Thunder 1:00 PM

#14 Pagosa Springs Pirates vs #3 The Classical Academy Titans 1:00 PM

Class 4A Playoffs - First Round

#22 Air Academy Kadets vs #11 Heritage Eagles 11:00 AM

#17 Loveland Red Wolves vs #16 Doherty Spartans 1:00 PM

#21 Highlands Ranch Falcons vs #12 Vista Ridge Wolves 5:00 PM

Sunday:

6-Man Playoffs - First Round

#16 Primero Bulldogs vs #1 Cheyenne Wells Tigers 2:00 PM

8-Man Playoffs - First Round

#16 Hoehne Farmers vs #1 Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs 1:00 PM

#10 Dove Creek Bulldogs vs #7 Simla Cubs 1:00 PM

Class 2A Playoffs - First Round

#10 Sterling Tigers vs #7 Woodland Park Panthers 1:00 PM

Class 4A Playoffs - First Round

#20 Grand Junction Central Warriors vs #13 Rampart Rams 1:00 PM

