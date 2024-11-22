Friday Football Fever: High school football playoffs continue in Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The high school football playoffs continue this weekend in southern Colorado! On Friday and Saturday, nine teams in our area will be in action.

The playoffs kick off Friday night as #4 Palmer Ridge hosts #5 Broomfield in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

On Saturday, #3 The Classical Academy will play #2 Basalt in Class 2A. In Class 3A, #8 Discovery Canyon looks to upset #1 Thompson Valley, and #7 Pueblo Central will look to upset #2 Mead.

In Class 4A, #7 Mesa Ridge looks to beat league rival #2 Montrose, and #3 Pueblo West hosts #11 Heritage.

Friday Football Fever - Playoff Schedule

Friday:

Class 4A Playoffs - Quarterfinals

#5 Broomfield Eagles vs #4 Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Saturday:

6-Man Playoffs - Semifinals

#4 Idalia Wolves vs #1 Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 PM

8-Man Playoffs - Semifinals

#7 Simla Cubs vs #3 Akron Rams 1:00 PM

Class 1A Playoffs - Semifinals

#3 Limon Badgers vs #2 Forge Christian Fury 1:00 PM

Class 2A Playoffs - Semifinals

#3 The Classical Academy vs #2 Basalt Longhorns 1:00 PM

Class 3A Playoffs - Quarterfinals

#8 Discovery Canyon Thunder vs #1 Thompson Valley Eagles 1:00 PM

#7 Pueblo Central Wildcats vs #2 Mead Mavericks 1:00 PM

Class 4A Playoffs - Quarterfinals

#7 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs #2 Montrose Red Hawks 1:00 PM

#11 Heritage Eagles vs #3 Pueblo West Cyclones 1:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.