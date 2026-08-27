Friday Football Fever 2026: Week 1 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues this week! The games kickoff Thursday night, followed by plenty of action on Friday.

The Game of the Week is the La Cueva Bears, who are from Albuquerque, New Mexico, taking on the Palmer Ridge Bears. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Don Breese Stadium on Friday.

Palmer Ridge is looking to build off of their recent success. They won the Class 3A state championship in 2019, and have made the playoffs in every season since they joined Class 4A in 2020.

They have also reached the state championship game twice in the last three seasons.



Watch a preview of Palmer Ridge's football team below:

Palmer Ridge enters the game 1-0 after they defeated the Pueblo East Eagles 35-14 last week.



Watch highlights of Palmer Ridge's win last week below:

La Cueva enters the contest 1-0 after their victory last week.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday:

Liberty Lancers vs Vista Ridge Wolves 6:00 p.m.

Widefield Gladiators vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs Palmer Terrors 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Game of the Week: La Cueva Bears vs Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 p.m.

Rangeview Raiders vs Doherty Spartans 7:00 p.m.

Coronado Cougars vs Air Academy Kadets 7:00 p.m.

Aurora Central Trojans vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Highlands Ranch Falcons vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Falcon Falcons vs Rampart Rams 7:00 p.m.

La Junta Tigers vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Holyoke Dragons vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday:

La Veta Redhawks vs Deer Trail Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Idalia Wolves vs Walsh Eagles 1:00 p.m.

Pine Creek Eagles vs Western (FL) Wildcats 5:00 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Palisade Bulldogs 6:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs Monte Vista Pirates 6:00 p.m.

Lamar Thunder vs Raton (N.M.) Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo South Colts vs Evergreen Cougars 7:00 p.m.

Mitchell Marauders vs Bennett Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo East Eagles vs Resurrection Christian Cougars 7:00 p.m.

Banning Lewis Stallions vs Fort Lupton Blue Devils 7:00 p.m.

The Classical Academy Titans vs Eaton Reds 7:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs Valley Vikings 7:00 p.m.

Akron Rams vs Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Soroco Rams vs Custer County Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Las Animas Trojans vs Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Fowler Grizzlies vs Crowley County Chargers 7:00 p.m.

McClave Cardinals vs Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Limon Badgers 7:00 p.m.

Olathe Pirates vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Merino Rams vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 p.m.

Hoehne Farmers vs Holly Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Lyons Lions vs Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Springfield Longhorns vs Stratton Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Eads Eagles vs Flagler Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Genoa-Hugo Pirates vs Wiley Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Kiowa Indians vs Hanover Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Center Vikings vs Monument Academy Lynx 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Cheraw Wolverines vs Antonito Trojans 1:00 p.m.

Mountain Valley Wolves vs Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 p.m.

Primero Bulldogs vs Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 4:00 p.m.

Alameda Pirates vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

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James Irwin Charter School makes history with first football team For the first time, the James Irwin Jaguars have a football team! The high school program will host Bear Creek High School at 7 p.m. Thursday for its first home game. James Irwin Charter School makes history with first football team

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