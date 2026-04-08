Five Vista Ridge student-athletes sign to play sports at the collegiate level

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Vista Ridge High School held a signing day for five of its student athletes who will continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The athletes, the sport they play, and the school they will attend are listed below:



Rowan Thompson, track and field, UCCS

Maddisen Williams, wrestling, Otero Junior College

Kiary Tapia Martinez, volleyball, Webber International University (Florida)

Derron Tigget, football, College of the Desert (California)

Jaylani Jusino, softball, Salem State University (Massachusetts)



Signing a national letter of intent is the next step in their bright futures.

"I'm very excited," said Thompson. "It's very hard to see a lot of track athletes go DII or even DIII, so I'm very glad to do this with a team that is very incredible and is really close to home, so I can be with my family as well as being very successful."

"I'm really excited," said Williams. "Honestly, I can't believe I made it this far, but I have my friends, my family, my coaches, and everyone around me to thank for helping me get this far. Honestly don't know how I would've done it without them."

___

Neighbors voice concerns at community forum over proposed data center There's controversy on the westside of Colorado Springs over a data center proposed along Garden of the Gods Road. Neighbors voice concerns at community forum over proposed data center

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.