Falcons fall to top-seed New Mexico in Mountain West Conference tournament

LAS VEGAS — A third quarter surge by Air Force came up just short as the Falcons fell to No. 1-seeded New Mexico in the Mountain West conference tournament quarterfinals, 67-51, Monday afternoon at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Air Force finalizes the 2020-21 campaign at 8-18 overall with a 4-14 mark in the Mountain West, while UNM carries on at 15-3.

Junior forward Riley Snyder led the Falcons, scoring a game-high 23 points on 40-percent shooting from the floor.

Air Force seniors Kaelin Immel, Emily Conroe and Kassady Huffman, all of which have impacted the records books this season, combined for 16 points on the game. Immel, who is the program's all-time leading scorer, scored eight points with six defensive rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. Conroe, the Falcons leading rebounder, snagged three boards and dropped six points while Huffman picked up five boards with a block and a steal.

New Mexico was led by three players in double-figures, highlighted by LaTascya Duff's 14 points on 83-percent shooting from the floor. Antonia Anderson, who scored nine points, led the rebounding effort with 10 boards.

The Lobos advance to the semifinals where they will play the winner of game four's (4) Fresno State and (5) Nevada.