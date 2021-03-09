Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Falcons fall to top-seed New Mexico in Mountain West Conference tournament

The loss ends Air Force's season with an 8-14 record
items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
New Mexico's Jaedyn De La Cerda drives past the Air Force defense in the Lobos 67 to 51 win in the quarterfinal of the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Falcons fall to top-seed New Mexico in Mountain West Conference tournament
Posted at 11:04 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 01:04:53-05

LAS VEGAS — A third quarter surge by Air Force came up just short as the Falcons fell to No. 1-seeded New Mexico in the Mountain West conference tournament quarterfinals, 67-51, Monday afternoon at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Air Force finalizes the 2020-21 campaign at 8-18 overall with a 4-14 mark in the Mountain West, while UNM carries on at 15-3.

Junior forward Riley Snyder led the Falcons, scoring a game-high 23 points on 40-percent shooting from the floor.

Air Force seniors Kaelin Immel, Emily Conroe and Kassady Huffman, all of which have impacted the records books this season, combined for 16 points on the game. Immel, who is the program's all-time leading scorer, scored eight points with six defensive rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. Conroe, the Falcons leading rebounder, snagged three boards and dropped six points while Huffman picked up five boards with a block and a steal.

New Mexico was led by three players in double-figures, highlighted by LaTascya Duff's 14 points on 83-percent shooting from the floor. Antonia Anderson, who scored nine points, led the rebounding effort with 10 boards.

The Lobos advance to the semifinals where they will play the winner of game four's (4) Fresno State and (5) Nevada.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community