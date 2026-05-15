Denver Broncos' full 2026-27 schedule released: Here’s a look at the biggest games

DENVER — The Denver Broncos’ 2026 schedule is out, and it features five nationally televised games plus appearances in all three primetime formats — TNF, SNF and MNF — for the fifth time in seven seasons. Denver will also play in special holiday windows on Black Friday and Christmas Day.

Denver opens the season on the road at Kansas City on Monday Night Football on Denver7— the first time in franchise history they’ve started a season in KC. Historically, the Broncos are strong in openers, holding the NFL’s best Week 1 winning percentage (.641) since 1960.

The home opener comes in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.

Broncos 2026 Regular‑Season Schedule (Weeks 2–18)

Week 2: Home vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Sept. 20, 2:05 p.m. MDT (CBS)

Week 3: Home vs. Los Angeles Rams — Sept. 27, 6:20 p.m. MDT (SNF, NBC)

Week 4: At San Francisco 49ers — Oct. 4, 1:25 p.m. PDT (CBS)

Week 5: At Los Angeles Chargers — Oct. 11, 1:05 p.m. PDT (CBS)

Week 6: Home vs. Seattle Seahawks — Oct. 15, 6:15 p.m. MDT (TNF, Prime Video)

Week 7: At Arizona Cardinals — Oct. 25, 2:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Week 8: Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Nov. 1, 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Week 9: At Carolina Panthers — Nov. 8, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 10: BYE WEEK — Nov. 15

Week 11: Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders — Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Week 12: At Pittsburgh Steelers — Black Friday — Nov. 27, 3 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 13: Home vs. Miami Dolphins — Dec. 6, 2:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

Week 14: At New York Jets — Dec. 13, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 15: At Las Vegas Raiders — Dec. 20, 1:25 p.m. PST (CBS)

Week 16: Home vs. Buffalo Bills — Christmas Day — Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. MST (Netflix)

Week 17: At New England Patriots — Jan. 2 or 3 (Time/Network TBD)

Week 18: Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers — Jan. 9 or 10 (Time/Network TBD)

Preseason Schedule