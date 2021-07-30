Cubs trade away most of its infield from 2016 World Series championship team

The Chicago Cubs made a splash in a 24-hour span, trading away three of its star players from its 2016 World Series championship team.

In a span of 24 hours, the Cubs traded away first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shortstop Javier Báez, and third baseman Kris Bryant.

Along with Bryant and Báez, Rizzo helped the Cubs end a 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016.

On Thursday, the Cubs traded Rizzo to the New York Yankees.

Rizzo, who spent 10 years with the Cubs, batted .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

On Friday, the Mets acquired two-time All-Star Báez, and the San Francisco Giants got Bryant.

This season, Báez is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, and should be able to fill in for injured Francisco Lindor, the Associated Press reported.

Bryant, this season is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

But not all hope is lost for the Cubs, since Báez, Rizzo, and Bryant are all free agents at the end of this season. So there is a slight chance the trio could make their way back to Chicago.