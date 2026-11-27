The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves advanced to the Division II playoff quarterfinals after beating Midwestern State 34-10 in the opening round. The top-ranked Thunderwolves will host Central Washington this weekend.

Head coach Philip Vigil spoke about quarterback Navi's three first-half interceptions and how the team responded.

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CSUP WALK AND TALK PLAYOFF ROUND ONE

"I think that the big thing for us with Navi last week is he was just trying to do too much. He was trying to make a play instead of just allowing things to come to him like he has all year long," Vigil said. "The message to him, not just from me but from his teammates was, hey, just do you, be who you've been this entire time and we're going to be just fine."

Navi settled in after halftime and finished the game with four touchdown passes. The defense held Midwestern State — a top-5 offense in the country — to just 10 points.

"They're just playing really fantastic right now. They're flying around, they're doing their job, they have great effort, they have great attitudes," Vigil said. "We've found a way defensively to affect the decision maker and ultimately we did that again on Saturday."

Central Washington enters the quarterfinal ranked No. 10 nationally in both scoring and total offense. Vigil said the Wildcats present a different challenge than Midwestern State.

"They're more of a, we're going to establish a run, try to be physical, and then do a lot of play action pass and things of that nature off of that," Vigil said. "We've got to have great eye discipline on defense this week. We can't fall asleep and just worry about stopping the run. We've got to be able to do both."

Vigil said the focus remains the same regardless of the opponent.

"It's just about finding a way to get better every single day and then on Saturdays go out and do our job and do it to the best of our ability and do it for each other," Vigil said.

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