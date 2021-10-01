CSU Pueblo offense looks to explode against undefeated Colorado Mesa

PUEBLO — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves are back at home this weekend, after a dominating 49-7 win over South Dakota Mines.

It was the Pack's best offensive performance of the year so far, but have struggled to score points this season.

Through four game, the Thunderwolves are averaging 22 points per game, something that new offensive coordinator Darrin Wilkinson knows needs to change.

"I think the last couple of years leading up to this year, the identity on offense wasn't what people wanted," explained Wilkinson, who was hired in the offseason to help the offense produce more points. Our goal is have people not just think CSU Pueblo is a great defensive team. We want to establish a mentality where people feel we do it on offense also."

The Pack will welcome in undefeated Colorado Mesa on Saturday, a team filled with a ton of Division I transfers and a new head coach.