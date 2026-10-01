CSU Pueblo football rises to No. 4 in national rankings ahead of Week 6 matchup

PUBELO, Colo (KOAA) — The CSU Pueblo football team has climbed to fourth in the national rankings, sitting at a perfect 5-0 on the season and remaining a clear favorite to win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title.

See our preview in the video below

CSU Pueblo week 6 preview

Head coach Philip Vigil said the team's undefeated record reflects more than just wins — it reflects a commitment to daily improvement.

"I mean, the first five opponents that we've played are all teams that were either picked in the top half of the RMAC or receiving votes being ranked," Vigil said. "I definitely know that the teams we've played are very good football teams, and, even though the score sometimes may not show it, there's adversity in every game, and I think that being able to overcome that adversity and continue to progress and execute, I think our team has shown that."

Despite the strong record, Vigil said there is still work to be done.

"From a record results standpoint, of course, I think you can't get any better than it is right now, but from like a finite details and where we need to improve, the beautiful thing about football is there's always areas where you can improve and get better," Vigil said. "That's the thing that we challenge this group on is it's not about the scoreboard, it's not about the opponent. It's about us."

The Thunderwolves face Adams State this week in their final game before the bye week. Adams State has yet to find the win column in its first five games of the season, but Vigil said his team is not taking the matchup lightly.

"Adams, you know, has struggled in the first five games, but it's a new staff, and they've done a good job in recruiting some really talented football players, and I know we can't take anybody lightly," Vigil said. "If you make the opponent the focus, then every week you can go like this — you can be ups and downs. Human nature is to be complacent. Human nature is to seek comfort, and if we want to be the best at getting better, then we've got to come out and prove that every single day."

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