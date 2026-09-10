CSU Pueblo football opens conference play, chasing third straight RMAC title

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves enter conference play this weekend riding a wave of momentum after last week's road win over No. 25 Fort Hays State. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Colorado School of Mines, head coach Philip Vigil says the team's confidence heading into Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play stems from months of preparation.

"This team has always been really confident in their ability. They've been confident in the work that they put in. Confidence comes from your preparation and these guys, all week long, all summer long, all spring long have worked to put themselves in a position where they can step on a field against a ranked opponent on the road and feel confident," Vigil said.

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The Thunderwolves have not lost a conference game in two years. Their last loss was to Colorado School of Mines when the Orediggers were the second-ranked team in the country. Vigil said the key to sustaining the success they had in 2024 and 2025 is staying focused on the present.

"This week is important because it's the next one on the schedule. We try not to treat any opponent any differently. It's a faceless opponent, and we want to make sure that the most important thing is that we continue to grow and get better. Chasing success and all those things, those are somewhat easy. Sustaining success is hard, and the only way you can do that is by really literally focusing on today," Vigil said.

The Orediggers have lost one match and finished in a tie in the other, leaving them winless as they enter the Thunderbowl on Saturday. Statistically, they have not run the ball well or finished drives with touchdowns, but that is not something Vigil is taking lightly.

"Last year this was a group that rushed for over 250 yards on us, and they threw the ball well. We end up winning that game in overtime,” Vigil said. “I know that they're gonna have some wrinkles in their game plan to be able to come out here and execute.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at 2 p.m.

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