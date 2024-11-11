CSU Pueblo football clinches first RMAC title since 2018 with win over Mines

PUEBLO — Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo's football team clinched the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) title Saturday.

The Thunderwolves defeated Colorado School of Mines at the Thunderbowl by the final score of 28-13.

A lot was celebrated before the game, as this year's seniors and their families were honored. CSU Pueblo also honored veterans and recognized the 2014 National Championship Thunderwolves team.

Late in the second quarter, CSU Pueblo had a 7 to 3 lead before junior quarterback Roman Fuller found senior running back Howard Russell IV for a 28 yard score.

In the third, Fuller found senior wide receiver Reggie Retzlaff in the end zone to extend the Thunderwolves lead.

WATCH: Athlete of the Week: CSU Pueblo's Reggie Retzlaff

With the nail in the coffin, Fuller threw a perfect pass to Retzlaff, who caught the ball over his shoulder and ran for a touchdown.

CSU Pueblo finishes the regular season on the road Saturday against Chadron State. The game kicks off at noon in Nebraska. With a win, the Thunderwolves could clinch a first round bye in the playoffs.

