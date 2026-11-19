PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — CSU Pueblo football claimed its third straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship after beating Western Colorado 24-17 last weekend.

The Thunderwolves earned the No. 1 seed in Super Region 4 and will host a first-round playoff game this weekend against Midwestern State.

News5 sports reporter Dante Williams has the story in the video below:

CSUP WALK AND TALK PLAYOFF ROUND ONE

Head Coach Philip Vigil reflected on the program's sustained success, including 34 consecutive conference victories.

"I'm just grateful and thankful for the players that have bought into what we're trying to do every single day," Vigil said. "To have 34 straight conference victories is just a testament to their buy-in and their work, and really, really proud of not only this team, but the teams that have come before and laid the foundation for the success that we're having right now."

Despite the regular season dominance, the Thunderwolves have fallen short in the opening round of the playoffs in recent years. The program is searching for its first playoff win since 2019. Vigil said this year's team carries a different mindset heading into the postseason.

"Past teams are past teams, and this is a different team," Vigil said. "There's a feeling around this locker room, around this team right now that we still have a lot left that we want to accomplish. Winning playoff games are a very difficult thing to do, and we're going to play very good teams for the rest of the season."

Vigil said the key to continued success is staying grounded in what has worked.

"We have to do a better job of making sure that we understand that the same things that have won us games in the past are going to be the same things that will win us games in the future, and we can't make it bigger than what it is," Vigil said.

Midwestern State enters the matchup with a top-5 offense in the country. Vigil framed Saturday's game as a clash of elite units on both sides of the ball.

"You've got one of the best passing offenses in the country versus the best passing defense efficiency," Vigil said. "You're going to see one of the top 10 teams in the country in third-down conversion for their offense. We're the No. 1 team in third-down conversion for our defense. So I think it's going to be a heavyweight boxing match on Saturday between their offense and our defense."

Vigil said the Thunderwolves are equally confident in what their own offense can bring to the game.

"We're a really good offense too, and we're excited about the opportunity to be able to go out on Saturday and prove it against a really good opponent," Vigil said.

Kickoff for the first-round playoff game against Midwestern State is Saturday at 1PM at the Thunderbowl.

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