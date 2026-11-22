PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) —

CSU Pueblo earned its first playoff win since 2019 with a 34-10 opening round win over Midwestern State.

“We talked about how this game is going to come down to the same things that the previous 11 did and the team that can handle the highs and the lows the best is going to be the team that wins,” head coach Philip Vigil said. “I think there's a lot of teams in the country that would have had the first quarter and a half that we had and folded. I think the resiliency of this team, the fact that they continue to play for each other, how much they love each other — I just couldn't be prouder.”

If you looked at the first half stats, you’d think CSU Pueblo was losing the game by multiple scores. However, they led 14-10 going into halftime despite having three turnovers.

Navi Bruzon had his worst half in a Pack uniform. He started strong with a touchdown pass to AJ Merrida but threw back-to-back interceptions on the following drives. On the third drive, he took a sack on third down where he fumbled the ball deep in their own territory but was lucky enough to recover it.

His first drive of the second quarter was no better. Bruzon was picked off for a third time in the first half. Through the three turnovers though, CSUP only surrendered three points to Midwestern State.

After the third interception, the Mustangs were driving down the field and threatening to score. The top-five passing offense in the country took a shot at the end zone but Adam Saleh was there to intercept it.

Unlike Midwestern State, the Pack was able to capitalize on the turnover. Inside the final minute of the second quarter, Bruzon threw a screen pass to Merrida who had a convoy of blockers leading him to his second touchdown of the half.

“I have a lot of support in those situations. I leaned on my teammates and they were there for me. Obviously, I’ve got to play better. I have to clean things up and we'll watch them and attack it this week.”

Navi and the offense cleaned it up on the back end of the game. The Thunderwolves drove down the field and kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter to go ahead 17-10. Following a Mustang missed field goal, Bruzon threw his third touchdown of the game. The sophomore hit Marcellus Honeycutt in the flat and he turned it into a 36-yard touchdown to give the Pack a 24-10 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Thunderwolves defense forced two turnovers in the game, coming away with an interception and a fumble recovery. They finished the game with 7 sacks, led by Jaylen Booth with 2.5. The defense showed its dominance by holding Midwestern State to 3-17 on third down and shutting out the Mustangs in the second half.

“We had a game plan for the quarterback and so we just had to do our job and execute in the ways that we specified and just continue to get after him,” said Booth. “We were just able to play at our best in the end of the game and that's when it mattered most because we had to close it out and get the ball back to the offense. Just giving them those opportunities that they needed was just everything that we could have done in that situation and could just controlling the controllable for us.”

Bruzon would finish the game with a stat line worthy of the Player of the Year honors he was awarded earlier in the week. He threw for four touchdowns to go along with 217 yards.

CSUP will host Central Washington next week at 1PM in the quarterfinals.

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