Containing Cunningham: Air Force football's No. 1 priority

USAFA — As the Air Force football prepares for the First Responders Bowl against Louisville, the first priority for the Falcons should be containing Cardinal quarterback Malik Cunningham.

The dual threat quarterback is as explosive and dynamic as they come.

The redshirt junior has amassed 2,734 yards through the air, with 968 yards on the ground for 37 total touchdowns - a true one-man wrecking crew.

"I mean anytime a guy throws for over 300 yards and rushes for over 200 yards in a game and it's not like he had 40 carries, I think he had 11 carries for for 225 yards, that's pretty incredible," said Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun.

Cunningham has helped keep the Cardinals in a lot of close games this season, five of which have been decided by a touchdown or less. Calhoun even admitted that Louisville could be a 10-win team with the amount of close games they have had.

"The quarterback is a phenomenal player. He's really good. They run a lot of their stuff through him," added senior defensive back Tre Bugg III.

Air Force will take on Louisville on Dec. 28th at 1:15 p.m. local time. News 5 Sports Jake Gadon will be bring you live highlights and reaction before, during and after the game from Texas.