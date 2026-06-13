Colorado Springs fans celebrate U.S. soccer's victory in World Cup opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States men's national soccer team's (USMNT) trip to a World Cup championship started Friday night, and News5 caught up with fans in Colorado Springs.

USMNT got the win Friday night in dominating fashion against Paraguay by the final score of 4-1.

News5 went to Jack Quinn's in Downtown Colorado Springs as fans watched the win. We spoke with one person about his expectations for USMNT.

"I am hoping they get past the group stage, they have the talent to do that," said Mahesh Patel. "Hopefully they get to the quarter finals, that would be a success for them if they do that."

USMNT will take on Australia next Friday in Seattle.

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Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues The City of Colorado Springs told everyone earlier this year the chief of staff was leaving. What they did not tell you was she would be paid a six-figure severance package in exchange for her resignation. Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues

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