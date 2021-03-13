Colorado College falls in 1st round of NCHC playoffs with only 17-skaters

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — With only 17-skaters due to COVID-19 protocols, the 7th seeded Colorado College hockey team gave it all they had in their first round match-up of the NCHC playoffs against 2nd seed St. Cloud State Huskies.

Nick Perbix scored with 3:54 remaining in the third period to lift No. 6 St. Cloud State to a 2-1 victory over Colorado College Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.

“I am really proud of how my guys played today,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “We competed right to the end and shut down a pretty potent team.”

Despite missing its top three scorers, two of its top three veteran defensemen and starting goalie for most of the season, CC kept the high-scoring Huskies at bay from the drop of the puck.

Goalie Matt Vernon was nearly perfect in net for the Tigers, stopping a couple of breakaways and open looks throughout the contest. He finished the game with 42 saves, one shy of his career high set last season vs. Minnesota Duluth.

“Matt played great in the cage,” Haviland said. “He was just really dialed in today. It was nice to see him perform like that and give us a chance.”

Senior defenseman McKay Flanagan, playing just his second game of the season, scored his first career goal in his CC career with a shot from the red line that eluded SCSU goalie David Hrenak.

“I have been in a lot of situations being down a couple of guys, but we had to ask guys to play positions they haven’t been in before,” Haviland said. “I’m just really proud of them.”

CC’s season ends with a 4-17-2 record.