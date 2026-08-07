Colorado Buffaloes wrap up first week of fall camp with high expectations for 2026 season

FOUNTAIN, Colo (KOAA) — Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes have wrapped up their first week of fall camp at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, with expectations running high heading into the 2026 season.

After finishing 3-9 in 2025 and missing a bowl game, Colorado is looking to make a significant leap forward. The Buffs finished 15th out of 16 teams in the Big 12 last season.

Outside doubt has surrounded the team, including social media criticism following a video from camp that questioned the size of players on the roster, with some comparing the Buffs to a high school team. Coach Deion Sanders pushed back on that narrative.

"They're talking about the size of our team, which is hilarious. 16 linemen is averaged at 6'5, 310. 6 tight ends, averages 6'5, 255. Interior defensive lineman averages 6'3, 295. I don't think that’s small by any means," Sanders said.

Colorado lost 36 players to the transfer portal but added 43 newcomers, along with a nearly entirely new coaching staff. Sanders expressed confidence in the new group around him.

"This is the best I feel like I've ever had in my coaching career. From youth all the way up. These guys are fundamentally sound, creative, innovative. They're born leaders. They're head coaches that are coaching the offense and defense," Sanders said.

With so many new faces in the locker room, building chemistry has been a major priority — part of the reason the Buffs chose to hold camp away from Boulder in Fountain.

"Our main focus this offseason was building brotherhood, and I think that we've done that, and I think that us being here shows that the whole staff is committed, shows all the players are really committed to that mission," tight end Zack Atkins said.

“Well, we wanted to go somewhere away that was significant, not just around the corner like 45 minutes,” Sanders said. “They're off the phones, we monitor that, and they're really getting to know each other and really getting a bond.”

Despite all the changes, Sanders said the expectations inside the program remain unchanged.

"My expectation is to win. That's the only reason we're here. That's what I thought. Isn't that why we're here? Got to win, man. That's it. That's what this is all about. This ain't about, you know, a friendly game of football. We came here to win," Sanders said.

Colorado opens the season on the road against Georgia Tech on September 3.

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