Churchill Downs suspends Bob Baffert after failed drug test

Jeff Roberson/AP
Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob Baffert holds up the winner’s trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 09, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses at the track and suggested that it would invalidate Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby victory if the results of a failed postrace drug test are upheld.

The announcement from Churchill Downs came shortly after Baffert held a news conference to announce the failed drug test, which the Hall of Fame trainer vowed to fight "tooth and nail."

Medina Spirit is Baffert's fifth horse to fail a drug test in a year.

The colt won the Kentucky Derby on May 1 by a half-length over Mandaloun.

The only horse to be disqualified for medication after winning the Derby is Dancer's Image in 1968.

