CC hockey picked to finish last in NCHC preseason poll

COLORADO SPRINGS — New Colorado College head hockey coach Kris Mayotte hasn't even coached in his first game yet and his new Tiger team is already being doubted.

On Wednesday, CC was picked to finish last in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference preseason poll, receiving 33 total points.

After making it all the way to the NCAA National Championship game last season, St. Cloud State has been selected as the favorite to hoist the Penrose Cup.

SCSU received 20 of a possible 25 first-place votes, and totaled 195 points overall. Minnesota Duluth was narrowly picked to finish as the runner-up with 143 points, only one more than North Dakota, which came in third with 142 points. UMD collected three first-place votes, while UND garnered one. Denver claimed the final first-place vote and came in fourth in the poll with 123 points.

2021-22 NCHC Preseason Media Poll

St. Cloud State – 195 points (20 first-place votes) Minnesota Duluth – 143 (3) North Dakota – 142 (1) Denver – 123 (1) Omaha - 114 Western Michigan - 105 Miami - 45 Colorado College – 33

The Tigers kick off their season on Oct. 8th, as they host St. Lawrence in the first game ever to be played at the brand new Ed Robson Arena, the new on-campus home of Colorado College hockey.