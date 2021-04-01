CC hockey loses two more Tigers to the transfer portal

COLORADO COLLEGE — According to reports, Colorado College hockey is losing two more players to the NCAA transfer portal.

Both Ben Copeland and Troy Conzo will not return to the program next season after entering their names into the portal.

Copeland, a Minnesota native, scored four goals this past season for the Tigers, the third most on the team.

Conzo also chipped in 2 goals and 3 assists this season for CC and will be classified as a grad transfer.

The Tigers have already lost captain Grant Cruikshank to the portal earlier this week, while forward Josiah Slavin signed a professional contract with the Chicago Blackhawks,

Earlier this month, Colorado College 'parted ways' with head coach Mike Haviland after 7 seasons.