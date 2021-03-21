Mike Haviland out as Colorado College head hockey coach

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine, the Tigers and head hockey coach Mike Haviland have parted ways.

“We are thankful for Mike’s service and commitment to the student-athletes, program and college over the last seven years,” Irvine said. “We wish him well as he transitions to future opportunities.”

Haviland struggled in his seven seasons with CC, compiling a 67-153-22 record, including a 35-111-20 mark in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play.

"As my time coach at Colorado College has come to an end, I want to express my thanks and gratitude to so many wonderful people I have met while having the great honor of coaching the hockey team", Haviland said in a statement. "I am proud to be a Tiger and will always proud to be a Tiger, even as I move on to the next opportunity in my career. I can't wait to see the tremendous success this program will have in the years to come as you move into Robson Arena."

In 2017-2018, Haviland led the Tigers to a tie for fifth place in the NCHC, and then guided the Tigers to 17 victories in 2018-19, the most in one season since the ’12-13 campaign (18).

CC also won the Pikes Peak Trophy with a 6-1 victory over Air Force, claimed the Gold Pan with a 2-1-1 regular season record against in-state rival Denver, and advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time as a member of the league during the ’18-19 campaign. The Tigers ended the 2020-21 season with a 4-17-2 record.

A national search for the Tigers’ next head coach will commence immediately.