CC hockey captain Cruikshank enters transfer portal

COLORADO SPRINGS — The dominoes continue to fall for the Colorado College hockey program.

After 'parting ways' with head coach Mike Haviland early this month, the program is also losing their two-time captain & leading goal scorer from this past season.

Junior forward Grant Cruikshank is in the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Cruikshank led the Tigers this past season with 8 goals, which includes missing 6-games due to appendicitis & missing the NCHC Frozen Faceoff playoff game against St. Cloud State.

With the Wisconsin native's departure, CC will be losing their two of their top three goal scorers from this past season as Josiah Slavin signed with the Chicago Blackhawks and won't return to the Tigers next season.

Cruikshank became the youngest captain in Tiger history when he was awarded the honor his sophomore year.