Broncos exercise their fifth-year option on Surtain

Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 23, 2024
DENVER — Pat Surtain II is staying in Denver for (at least) one more year.

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced they will be exercising their fifth-year option on the star cornerback.

In only his third season, Surtain, 24, has emerged as the team’s biggest star, earning Pro Bowl honors for his second straight year after earning an NFL All-Pro selection in 2022. Charged with facing a team’s top receiver, Surtain put in his best work against the likes of Stephon Diggs, Garrett Wilson, and Amari Cooper.

The cornerback creates flexibility for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, allowing him to take out top receivers for large chunks of time.

Surtain has recorded a team-high 11 passes defended, even as teams rarely target him. He is only the sixth Broncos cornerback to earn Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.

He also won the Demaryius Thomas Team MVP award for the second straight season as selected by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

