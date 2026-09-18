Toryn Dempsey reaches 1,000 career digs, closing in on 100 aces

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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA)— Vista Ridge junior libero Toryn Dempsey has been a steady force for the Wolves volleyball team this season, recently surpassing 1,000 career digs while emerging as one of the top defensive players in the state.

"Hitting that accomplishment was huge. I've been looking up to that since my freshman year. I really wanted to get it my sophomore year, but I feel like hitting it this year so early on in the season was huge to me," Dempsey said.

Dempsey has been a varsity starter since her freshman year and is now closing in on another milestone — 100 career aces.

Watch Dante Williams' report in the video player below:

AOTW Toryn Dempsey

Head coach Breanna Hernandez said Dempsey's work ethic and ownership of her position set her apart, but her value also goes beyond statistics.

"Her volleyball IQ is superb. She's very aware of what the other team is doing, not just what her side is aware of. She also is very good at putting us in better positions for the next ball, next play — keeping us in those momentums that we need," Hernandez said.

On a young team with only a handful of returning players, Dempsey's role has expanded significantly. She said the transition into a leadership position has come with real challenges.

"I have to be mature — I have to like lead everybody. I have to make these practices work. I have to build everybody up, so I feel like, just like coming from that fun perspective now into this, like, determined, hard-driven perspective, I feel it's been a challenge, but I feel like I've taken it on very well. I feel like these girls look up to me and they respond to me very well, which has helped a lot, but it's definitely just a big change losing all those girls that I looked up to as a leader," Dempsey said.

Despite her individual accomplishments, Dempsey said the growth of her younger teammates means more to her than personal milestones.

"I feel like building them up ... helping them with their accomplishments and seeing what they do in practice and how that leads into a game. I feel like I'm just always right behind them, and I'm so proud of their accomplishments — 10 times more than what I am of mine. And I feel like I'm leading them and I'm helping them grow not just as players, but as people," Dempsey said.

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About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

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