TCA star receiver Reagan Harter delivers in the clutch, leads Titans to back-to-back state titles

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TCA has made winning state championships a habit, and Reagan Harter has been right in the middle of that success. The Titans' star wide receiver has already put together quite the resume.

After leading the Titans in receiving yards and total touchdowns as a sophomore, Harter did it again as a junior. She scored 27 touchdowns in 2025 and 38 in 2026.

Harter may be quiet off the field, but on it, she makes all the noise.

"I definitely am more quiet. I think the people I'm around definitely brings out more personality and I feel really comfortable around my team. That allows me to be able to have fun on the field and make connections and that's how we are the team that we are," Harter said.

She credits extra training and her teammates for the jump in production.

"I definitely did some work with another coach to help improve my catching and all that stuff, and I think that really paid off. Also I believe in my teammates, and they run their routes really well, so that frees me up and I'm able to make those catches," Harter said.

The extra work showed up when the season mattered most. Harter scored all three of TCA's touchdowns in the semifinals, sending the Titans back to the championship game and leaving her with a ton of emotions.

"Very stressful, and it was just, I know that I had to get these touchdowns and catch the ball for this team and for these seniors to be able to go back to the state (championship) again," Harter said.

Then in the championship, she somehow found another gear. Harter scored four more touchdowns as she led the Titans to an undefeated season and back-to-back state titles, while claiming MVP honors.

"It definitely means a lot and it's very fun to — like me and my quarterback were the dynamic duo and it's fun to have those names or to be called a Harter sister. It's just fun to have those titles," Harter said.

Though Harter won't have the second part of her dynamic duo during her senior year, she says the formula will remain the same: build connections with her teammates, believe in them, and trust that success will follow.

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