Sailor Livingston and Dannapaola Martinez lead Falcon softball to best start in over a decade

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Sailor Livingston and Dannapaola Martinez are quickly becoming one of the best one-two punches in Southern Colorado softball. Livingston plays first base and Martinez plays second, but pitching is where they each do a lot of their damage. Together, they have combined for 27 strikeouts in 4 games and have hit 2 home runs each.

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The two teammates also share a bond that predates this season. Both play club ball together, and this is their second year as teammates. Both being pitchers help bring them together, but playing first and second base keeps them communicating at all times.

That connection shows up everywhere — from the dugout to the circle. Both pitchers know the pressure that comes with every at-bat, and both know how to keep each other steady.

"You know, if I see that she's down in a game and she's kind of getting frustrated with herself, I'll come up and either make a joke with her, talk to her, be like, hey, you don't have to do this by yourself," Livingston said.

“She doesn’t get down on herself but I still give her some confidence and tell her she’s got this at bat and every pitch because she does have it every time," Martinez said.

The work Livingston does on the base paths has earned her a nickname: The Sonic Base Bandit.

"I think it's a really funny nickname. When we first went out to that Fountain for Carson tournament, my one goal was if I get on base, I'm taking any base I can get, and that's kind of proved with 15 stolen bases that I have confidence. I have confidence in myself that no catcher can throw me out, and if they do, they beat me and next time I'm gonna beat them," Livingston said.

That confidence has become contagious, spreading throughout the whole team as they aim for the program's first ever state title.

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