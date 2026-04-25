Rampart senior Brooklynn Pollmiller breaks 28-year school record for goals scored

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Rampart High School senior forward Brooklynn Pollmiller broke a nearly three-decade-old girls soccer scoring record this week, netting her 48th and 49th career goal with the previous record holder cheering from the sidelines.

"I think it was just a super surreal moment, and I was just super thankful that God put me in that position to even be able to do that ,and my teammates by my side throughout it all, and I’m just super thankful for everything," said Pollmiller.

Standing on the sidelines during the historic moment was Bre Brukaer, Rampart's current academic dean who set the previous record at 47 goals in 1998.

"It is great. I’m so proud of her. She is such a great kid. She’s such a great player. Records are meant to be broken. It was a longstanding record and way to go Brooklynn," said Brukaer.

Pollmiller's coaches and teammates signed a ball that was presented to her after the game, with Brukaer doing the honors.

"It was just super awesome. I’m super thankful for her support and even throughout the game, just her talking to me and telling me to just play my game. I’m just super grateful that she could be there," said Pollmiller.

Despite the individual accolade, Pollmiller remains focused on the team's success. The Rams are currently 10-1 and ranked number one in Class 4A. Pollmiller is hoping to lead the team to the program's first state championship.

"Every goal I score, every pass I make, is for my team, and I’m just super grateful for all my teammates, and the fact that they can set me up for success, and I couldn’t do any of what I do without any of them," said Pollmiller.

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