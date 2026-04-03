Pueblo County senior Dillon Masset overcomes stolen equipment, helps Hornets win the season-opening game

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Pueblo County High School senior Dillon Masset is News5’s Athlete of the Week after overcoming a brutal setback on the eve of his final baseball season.

The night before the season opener, someone stole Masset's equipment out of his truck.

“It was definitely a crazy night. I went home and then went to Dick’s to get some supplies for the game. I got home to put my wrist tape in my bag, my bags were not in my truck. They got stolen,” said Masset.

The theft left the senior without his gear just hours before the first pitch.

“Scared. I was scared. Game the next day. Senior year, first game of the season and I have nothing to my name. It was a little nerve-racking,” said Masset.

Despite the missing equipment, Masset's teammates stepped up to help him get on the field.

“That whole night I was scrounging for gear and gloves. I used teammates' gloves, my old catcher's gear was going through it so I barely made it through the game,” said Masset.

Taking the situation one step at a time, Masset helped lead his team to a season-opening victory.

“I did pretty decent at catching and I think I scored a kid from second with a double to right center,” said Masset.

Masset is no stranger to high-pressure situations on the diamond.

As a sophomore, his first varsity experience came when he stepped into the state championship game after the team's starter went out with an injury.

“A little nervous. Mainly excited. I was real excited to get in and get some reps,” said Masset.

Beyond his plays at the plate, Masset's coach describes him as the team's glue guy.

"Just try to keep everybody together, all happy and laughing. I'm a joke-able guy. I just keep everybody happy,” said Masset.

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About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

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