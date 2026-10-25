Pueblo Central's Ashlynn Saenz rewrites volleyball record books

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Ashlynn Saenz has been stamping her name all over Pueblo Central’s record books.

This season, Ashlynn broke Central's school records for digs and serve receptions — surpassing a player she once looked up to, Kai Arriaga. Arriaga set both records at 1,027 by the time she graduated in 2022. When Ashlynn rewrote history, Arriaga was there to congratulate her.

"I watched the girl that had the records in the first place, and I think she pushed me to do it. I was in awe that the child in me beat her," Ashlynn said.

Volleyball has always been a family affair for Ashlynn. Her grandpa played, and so did her mom and older sister. Growing up around the game, Ashlynn also had a front-row seat to some of Pueblo Central's best. Now, she's surpassed one of them.

For Ashlynn's dad and head coach, Danny, those records are only part of the player he's watched develop over four years. She arrived as a timid freshman, but by her sophomore year, her teammates had voted her captain.

"She is a tremendous competitor, but one thing that is overlooked, she has one of the biggest hearts on the team. She genuinely cares for every single one of her teammates," Danny said.

Now Ashlynn's name sits amongst the names of those that she once looked up to, but she is not hoping that her records last forever.

"It honestly means the world to me that I was able to get my name onto something and make a difference, but what I wanted to do the most is for the younger girls that watch me play like the younger sisters I want them to come and beat me that's what I want," Ashlynn said.

Ashlynn has also made two appearances at the state tournament in tennis. She's been playing since her freshman year, and with how quickly she has excelled in it, she's hoping she will be able to be a dual-sport athlete in college, playing both volleyball and tennis.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.