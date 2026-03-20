Perfect ending: Salida seniors finish high school careers with program’s first title

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After years of steady progress and coming up just short, the Spartans finally broke through. The Spartans beat Yuma 48-38 and lifted the championship trophy in front of their hometown fans. It’s the first title for Salida in program history.

"It’s amazing. I can’t explain it. I think my face shows it pretty good," Braedon Johnson said.

"I cannot believe — I mean I can believe but it’s surreal to be here and just have this feeling and have the trophy and come home with the win," Graysa Kindle added.

For this group of seniors, it is more than just a state title. It is the perfect ending to a journey they have shared for years.

"This is beyond special. These girls are like my best friends. They put in so much work six days a week. Braedon, Kaija, Madelyn, Graysa, all the bench. They put in so much work and I’m so grateful," Reagen Osness said.

"We’ve been together since seventh grade playing basketball and now we get to put a cap on it. This is exactly how we wanted to end our senior years," Johnson added.

"It’s been amazing to go through this whole journey with each other and to come out now with a state championship trophy the very last game of our senior year feels incredible," Kindle said.

A huge crowd made the trip from Salida to cheer on the Spartans.

The team says that kind of hometown support made this win even more special as they created a legacy in their community.

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