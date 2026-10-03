Kelsey Peterson becomes the first CHSAA player to throw for 10,000 passing yards in flag football

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TCA’s Kelsey Peterson made history as the first player in CHSAA history to throw for 10,000 passing yards in flag football.

The senior quarterback has led the Titans to the state championship twice, winning it last season and earning Player of the Year honors. Despite all she has accomplished, Peterson said she had no idea she was on the brink of making history.

News5's Dante Williams has the story in the video below:

AOTW KELSEY PETERSON

"It was honestly crazy. I didn't really even know that was happening. I had no idea that's where my stats are at, but it's such an honor honestly to get that accomplishment. It's not something I ever thought I'd get to do and so, getting that was so cool and I'm so glad I got to do it and have that time to share with my team," Kelsey Peterson said.

A mid-game celebration recognized her historic achievement, but Peterson said the record belongs to more than just her.

"I have worked really hard for this and I mean, so have my teammates. I've worked a lot in the offseason with my receivers and that kind of stuff, so seeing some of that hard work pay off has been so amazing," Peterson said.

Peterson began her football career during her sophomore year, when flag football became a sanctioned CHSAA sport. She said reaching 10,000 passing yards in just under three seasons has felt unreal, but she hopes her true effect is that she becomes a trailblazer for other girls.

"I hope that other girls, younger girls, are going to gain a love for the game and that they're also going to have a desire to play flag football and that they'll gain a hard work ethic and also want to work towards not necessarily that same goal but also work towards a goal," Peterson said.

With a few regular season games and the playoffs remaining, the state's all-time passing leader will continue adding to her legacy, but she's looking forward to the next person who will further the sport.

"I think it's so cool that I have that right now, but I would love to see other girls break that record and other girls also get to do those cool things and have those goals and also thrive and lead a team well," Peterson said.

When Peterson was asked if she had a goal in mind for how high she would want to set this passing yards record, her answer was two — as in the number of state titles she hopes to win by the time her high school career is over, putting her team above her own personal accomplishments.

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About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

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