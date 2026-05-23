Falcon High's Broden Cox plays wherever his team needs him — and it's paying off

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Broden Cox, a junior at Falcon High School, is the News 5 athlete of the week. The multi-position player has helped push the Falcons deep into the postseason with unselfish play and a team-first mindset.

Cox once competed in three sports, but gave up basketball and football to focus solely on baseball — and his teammates.

"We've gone to state three times in a row, and I felt like this year had to have been the year, and I really want to win something this year. I put my focus on this sport knowing that I'm trying to do something for our team," Cox said.

His role on the field is never fixed. Cox rotates between center field, shortstop, and pitcher.

"I just know that I've got to be ready for anything that my coach has to put me into. Any type of situation, especially with other kids maybe getting hurt on our team. So no matter what, I have confidence in any position that I've been playing," Cox said.

In the regional final, Cox delivered early — hitting a 3-run home run to spark the Falcons.

"I was just looking to get on base. I wasn't even trying to hit a home run. Just trying to deliver for my team, start something up because I knew that we were down in the game. After I hit that, I just know that it gives my team confidence," Cox said.

Later, with Falcon trailing by 2 runs, Cox was called to the mound.

"I honestly didn't think I was going to end up going out to pitch. Our coach has a scorecard telling us who has to get ready to pitch between games. Seeing other pitchers struggling on the mound, he called me up to the mound, and I knew I had to try to do something for us," Cox said.

He threw scoreless innings, earned the save, and sealed the regional title.

"I was super stoked. I mean, I thought it was going to drop between our right fielder and our second baseman, but after he caught it, it was just pure excitement," Cox said.

Now, Cox and the Falcons are one win away from the state championship — and from achieving the goal he sacrificed so much for.

"Knowing that I'm around people that I love, it's great to come out here every single day knowing that I'm playing baseball for a program that really truly appreciates you," Cox said.

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About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right, all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.