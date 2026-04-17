CSU Pueblo softball team chases its first RMAC title since 2001 behind a record-breaking senior duo

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The CSU Pueblo softball team is currently on an 18-game win streak and has eclipsed 30 wins in a season for the first time since 2009. The team is having its best season in almost 20 years, fueled by two seniors rewriting the record books.

"We have that energy. We have that effort. We have that heart and we show it," said Coach Bianca Duran.

With two weeks left in the regular season, a true team effort has the ThunderWolves near the top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) standings. The team is chasing a bigger goal, bringing the RMAC title back to Pueblo for the first time since 2001.

"We just focus on us, and I think that’s been really helpful going through the season and just not worrying about what’s next. Just really playing where our feet are," said senior pitcher McKenna James.

Seniors James and Caitlyn Cole are leading the Pack.

James is a dual threat. She is dangerous at the plate, but does her real damage from inside the pitcher's circle. She set a program record, becoming the first pitcher to win four RMAC Pitcher of the Week awards.

During her junior year, James became one of eight pitchers in program history to record 100 strikeouts in a season. With 101 strikeouts and counting this year, she became just one of four pitchers to record back-to-back seasons with 100 punch-outs.

"I haven’t really let the accolades get to me too much or thought about them, so I think that’s been helpful in trying to get the next one and just trying to get the next week done and get through it," said James.

Cole has been swinging for the fences since she joined the program as a freshman. She is now the program's leader for career home runs with 42 and counting.

Cole holds several program records, including the following:



255 hits

70 doubles

207 runs

473 total bases



The total bases mark had been untouched since 2001. She also ranks second all-time in runs batted in and stolen bases.

"Individual records, they come, it’s awesome, but honestly it’s for the team. I do the best that I can to get runs on the board for my team. I just really love this team and I want to do the best that I can to perform for them," said Cole.

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