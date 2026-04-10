Christian Garcia sets the gold standard for Pueblo County swim team

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The lanes are not just lines on the surface for Garcia. They are a proving ground, and in the water, he is chasing more than just victory.

"I want to be the best. I don’t like being beat by teammates and competitors or anything, so during practice, I definitely don’t want them leading the lanes. That’s all me just trying to make sure I’m the best one at practice, at meets and just in every aspect of the sport," said Garcia.

His competitive edge has driven him to break two school records. He owns the 200 freestyle record with a time of 1:45.71, as well as the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:49.28.

"I broke my first one my freshman year and then I broke again my junior year and I broke the 200 free record my junior year as well," said Garcia.

He does not draw the line at records. He is looking to be a top placer at the state meet.

"This year, I really want to be top three in state in the 200 freestyle and the 100 fly. I’ve never done the 200 free at state because I’ve always being doing the 500 free so, its a little different course of events so, I’m hoping that I can get up there," said Garcia.

Leading by example has earned the trust of his teammates. His coach describes him as the gold standard.

"It means a lot. These are the guys that we see every day, traveling up and down on buses, staying in hotels with at invites. A lot of the times we’re goofing around, but when it’s time to get down to business, and they are saying that they would follow me into the pool just means a lot," said Garcia.

That leadership is carrying him to the next level. Garcia has committed to swim at Southern Connecticut State University.

"My goal is to continue to get better and be the best version of me possible. Being able to swim at that higher level and just continue my training," said Garcia.

Garcia's race is far from over, and as he sees it, the best is yet to come.

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About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

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Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary Demonstrators showed up this afternoon outside Trailblazer Elementary on the west side of Colorado Springs. They want to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing a charter school to share the building. Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary

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